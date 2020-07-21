Financial Advisory Service Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,736 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 6.7% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc. owned 0.71% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $45,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

SCHV traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.32. The stock had a trading volume of 339,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,001. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.09. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

