Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 61 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

IWF traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.96. The company had a trading volume of 846,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,517. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $206.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

