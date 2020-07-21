First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 178 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,430,000.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.69.

NYSE:DLR traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.35. The stock had a trading volume of 63,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.37. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $158.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $107,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,950.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,773 shares of company stock worth $5,343,948. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

