First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 493 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 140,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 96,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,764,242 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.20. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.