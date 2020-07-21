First National Corp MA ADV Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSIE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 435.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 474.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSIE traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $27.97. 27,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,191. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $30.67.

