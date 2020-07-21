First National Corp MA ADV Buys 272 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $154.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,988. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.69.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

