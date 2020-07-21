First National Corp MA ADV Buys 51,804 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 1,369.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,804 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,604,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,309,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984,410 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,050.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,758,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,179,000 after buying an additional 3,685,263 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 330.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,614,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,422,000 after buying an additional 1,239,742 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,534,000 after buying an additional 956,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,255.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 391,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,378,000 after buying an additional 382,761 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.83. The company had a trading volume of 333,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,213,656. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.49. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.95 and a 12-month high of $137.70.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

