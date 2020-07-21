First National Corp MA ADV Buys 563 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Cabana LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 190,309.4% during the 1st quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 2,382,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,771 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,675,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $55,144,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,250,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,376.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 186,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after acquiring an additional 178,704 shares during the period.

HDV traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.04. 26,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,230. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $98.49.

