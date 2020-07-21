First National Corp MA ADV Buys 9,659 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,789,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,527.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,319,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,482 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $73,901,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,987,000 after acquiring an additional 774,240 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,156,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.78. 294,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,573,418. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.85. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.