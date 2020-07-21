First National Corp MA ADV Buys New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCO traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,821. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50.

