First National Corp MA ADV Buys New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCO traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 906 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,821. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit