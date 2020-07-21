First National Corp MA ADV Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 40,504 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.86. The company had a trading volume of 16,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,351. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $186.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

