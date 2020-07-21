First National Corp MA ADV Grows Stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.25% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $542,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 67,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 178.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 32,367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.93. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,334. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80.

