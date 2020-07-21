First National Corp MA ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $323,111,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,598,000 after buying an additional 3,736,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,824,000 after buying an additional 592,321 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,361,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,867,000 after buying an additional 551,096 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.00. 42,989,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,037,108. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.82. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $269.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.