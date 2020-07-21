First National Corp MA ADV Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after buying an additional 8,916,236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at $239,532,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $171,992,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,730,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.46. The company had a trading volume of 273,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,595. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.02. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

