First National Corp MA ADV Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.79. 213,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,043,477. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.