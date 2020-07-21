First National Corp MA ADV Has $310,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000.

NYSEARCA:FREL traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 85,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,065. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $29.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.43.

