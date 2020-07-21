First National Corp MA ADV Has $6.35 Million Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Leggett & Platt comprises approximately 2.2% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.14% of Leggett & Platt worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2,377.3% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 183.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,893. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

Several research firms have commented on LEG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.