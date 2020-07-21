First National Corp MA ADV Has $839,000 Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $100,011.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $563,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,924 shares of company stock worth $23,482,188 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.46.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.26. 112,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.21. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.64.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

