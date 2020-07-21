First National Corp MA ADV Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 465,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,262,000 after buying an additional 23,856 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 777,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,559,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 938.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 57,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 835.0% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 62,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 55,961 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.57. 27,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,149. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average is $54.96. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $56.72.

