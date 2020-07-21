First National Corp MA ADV Makes New Investment in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.08% of California Water Service Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,000,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,294,000 after acquiring an additional 77,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,880,000 after acquiring an additional 64,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 519,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 388,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 25,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CWT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

CWT stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.74. The company had a trading volume of 16,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,323. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.50.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.44). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

