First National Corp MA ADV Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 103,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,378,000. Finally, FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 83,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.03. 12,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,391. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.61. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $46.85.

