First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 26,263 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 122.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.15% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VPU. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 20,900.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.49. 28,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,701. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.22. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.09 and a fifty-two week high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.