First National Corp MA ADV Purchases Shares of 27,162 ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. First National Corp MA ADV owned about 0.11% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at $166,000.

TBT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 45,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,657. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

