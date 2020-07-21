First National Corp MA ADV Purchases Shares of 7,407 Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOX. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 29,957.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.24. 5,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,695. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.26. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $100.95.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Comments


