First National Corp MA ADV Raises Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 1,931.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,173 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ makes up about 2.0% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QLD. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,092,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 139,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 110,384 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,997,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,646,000.

Shares of QLD traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.68. 62,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,240. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.07. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $175.38.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

