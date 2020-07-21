First National Corp MA ADV Sells 200 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 388.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $802,048.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,413.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $29,076,602.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,867.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.35. The company had a trading volume of 64,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,485. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

