First National Corp MA ADV Sells 3,910 Shares of iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COMT. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,541,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 249,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 109,311 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 163,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $767,000.

COMT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,381. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.79. iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $33.34.

