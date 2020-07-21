First National Corp MA ADV Sells 4,211 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,763,000 after buying an additional 6,860,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,665,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,311,000 after buying an additional 1,727,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after buying an additional 9,740,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,012,000 after buying an additional 3,323,633 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,182,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 389,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,355,041. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

