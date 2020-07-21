First National Corp MA ADV Sells 990 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 3.0% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $8,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 55,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of SDY traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.57. 156,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,917. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.37. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

