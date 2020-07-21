First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. First Solar posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.61. First Solar had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.73. 119,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,357. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Solar has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $69.24.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $379,219.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,802.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $428,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,654 shares of company stock worth $1,466,458. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,147,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,045 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $335,793,000 after buying an additional 816,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in First Solar by 13.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,285,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,471,000 after purchasing an additional 385,625 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in First Solar by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,952,452 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $178,586,000 after purchasing an additional 350,483 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its position in First Solar by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 550,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

