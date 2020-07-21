Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives $34.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on FL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE FL traded up $2.66 on Friday, hitting $30.21. 249,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,907. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.37. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $47.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 226.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Foot Locker by 150.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.