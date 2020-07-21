Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 19,033 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 161.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,659,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,704,523. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.04. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

In other news, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

