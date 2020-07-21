Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,652 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 100.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 240.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1,040.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.17. 277,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,226. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

