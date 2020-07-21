Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.16. Fulton Financial reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.10 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FULT shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Raymond James upgraded Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ FULT traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. 138,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $29,374.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,021.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Moxley III purchased 8,000 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 51.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 33.0% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

