Fusion Reaches Market Capitalization of $29.42 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 21st. Fusion has a total market cap of $29.42 million and $5.80 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00006886 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Cobinhood, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,402.73 or 1.00448049 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 63,211,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,641,284 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Hotbit, Liquid, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

