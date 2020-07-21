Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gain Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.57. Gain Capital reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 370%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gain Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gain Capital.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.76 million. Gain Capital had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 11.78%.

GCAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley downgraded Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Shares of NYSE:GCAP traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.13. 18,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,451. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $231.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.06. Gain Capital has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. Gain Capital’s payout ratio is currently -25.26%.

In other Gain Capital news, CFO Nigel Rose sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $25,374.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,002.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gain Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

