General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.9% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 27.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.7% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.8% in the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 28,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.18.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,378,932.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,935 shares of company stock worth $4,173,275 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.67. 91,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,268,432. The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.13. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $65.41.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

