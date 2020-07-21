Geneva Partners LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Geneva Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 2.7% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 241.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.71.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,994.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,173,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,388. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $146.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

