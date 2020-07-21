Geneva Partners LLC Has $484,000 Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Geneva Partners LLC cut its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.62.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,982,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,180,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.79. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $385.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

