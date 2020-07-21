Geneva Partners LLC Has $484,000 Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Geneva Partners LLC cut its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.62.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $198.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,982,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,180,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.79. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $385.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: 52 Week Highs

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit