Geneva Partners LLC Invests $969,000 in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 503.4% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 30,421 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $3.07 on Monday, hitting $303.46. 2,374,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,959,199. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $315.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.