Geneva Partners LLC Sells 8,665 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Geneva Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,665 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.90 on Monday, hitting $178.82. 6,021,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,075,956. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $183.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.18, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Paypal in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.43.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

