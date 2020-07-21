Geneva Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Geneva Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,725 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 637,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $56,269,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $874,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,399,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,636,292. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average is $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

