Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet cut Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of GBCI traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 21,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,751. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.07. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $46.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

