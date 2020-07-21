Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 1,120 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $9,702,310,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $713,677,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,556,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,531 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Boeing by 372,990.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $470,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Boeing by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,341,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,641 shares during the period. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.08.

BA stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.42. 25,269,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,230,799. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.63 and its 200-day moving average is $212.77. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

