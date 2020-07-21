Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 930 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 49,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 7,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.46. 6,754,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,714,772. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.