Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 152 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,424 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,291,000 after acquiring an additional 796,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Walmart by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after buying an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,303,000 after acquiring an additional 666,594 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,064,077,000 after acquiring an additional 828,805 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $131.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,110,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,478,950. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $134.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.03. The company has a market cap of $372.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.21.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

