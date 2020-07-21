Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 152 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,424 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after buying an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,291,000 after acquiring an additional 796,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Walmart by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after buying an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,303,000 after acquiring an additional 666,594 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,064,077,000 after acquiring an additional 828,805 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $131.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,110,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,478,950. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $134.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.03. The company has a market cap of $372.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.21.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
