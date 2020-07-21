Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 179 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16,096.3% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 4,373 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 48,293 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.61. 2,157,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,600,517. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, June 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.07.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

