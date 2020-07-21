Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 35.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

Shares of NYSE D traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,298,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.64. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.