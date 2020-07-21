Good Life Advisors LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,585. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.93. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $216.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

