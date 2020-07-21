Good Life Advisors LLC Has $393,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.40. 11,468,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,664,119. The company has a market cap of $170.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $77,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.34.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.